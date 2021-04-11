The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

