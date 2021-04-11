The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

NYSE HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

