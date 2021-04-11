The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 5,485,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

