The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 508 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.