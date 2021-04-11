The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Rite Aid worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

