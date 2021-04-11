The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.04 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

