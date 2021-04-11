The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Standard Motor Products worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $949.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

