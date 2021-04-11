The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,608 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $507 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

