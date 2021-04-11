The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 447 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $25.43 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

