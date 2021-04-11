The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $256.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

