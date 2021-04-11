The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

