TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.48. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 186,373 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

The firm has a market cap of $530.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,499 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

