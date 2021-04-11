ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.12 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $81,912.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00297129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00735203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.38 or 0.99539754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00783435 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

