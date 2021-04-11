Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

TCYMF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

