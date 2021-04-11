Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $59,920.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

