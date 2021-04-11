Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.