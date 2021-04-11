Tornado Cash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $69.65 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $125.57 or 0.00208943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00295812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00737987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.27 or 1.00077369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.63 or 0.00796414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,643 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

