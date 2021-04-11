Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.07% of Tri-Continental worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

