Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 13,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,349,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Specifically, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,696 shares of company stock worth $526,993.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

