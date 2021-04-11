Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,698,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

