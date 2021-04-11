TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $787.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

