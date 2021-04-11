TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.82.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

