Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 16.38% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,459,000.

Shares of CID opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

