Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

ACGL stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

