Truist Financial Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

