Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,542 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.25% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.