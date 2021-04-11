Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

