U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $11.64 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,162.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

