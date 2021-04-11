UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $48,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $298.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

