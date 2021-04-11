UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $54.60 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $54,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

