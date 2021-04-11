UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $43,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

