Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 80,724 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day moving average of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.