UMA (UMA) Tops One Day Volume of $89.97 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.10 or 0.00045491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $89.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00082850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00614441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031982 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,064,015 coins and its circulating supply is 60,052,924 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

