Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,834,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

