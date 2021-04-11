Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $731,447.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Unistake has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $731,447.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00298389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00728514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.27 or 1.00422704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.00802194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,107,254 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

