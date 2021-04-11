Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

UNTY stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

