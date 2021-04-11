Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $4.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

