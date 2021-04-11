Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $717.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

