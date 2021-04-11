UnlimitedIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

