UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and JMP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 47.97 -$6.59 million N/A N/A JMP Group $100.08 million 1.33 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -168.00

JMP Group has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04%

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.35%. JMP Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than JMP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JMP Group beats UP Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, private equity funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.