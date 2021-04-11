Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 3.5%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.03. 5,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,120,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,752.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

