Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $3.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $146.92 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

