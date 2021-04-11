Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

