Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of OUNZ opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.