VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

