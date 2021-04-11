Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

