Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,929.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.76 or 0.00066888 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $27.94 million and $361,929.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00297129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00735203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.38 or 0.99539754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00783435 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 847,924 coins and its circulating supply is 702,793 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

