Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce sales of $409.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $410.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.23. 728,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,560. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $157.37 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

