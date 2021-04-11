Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ventas’ office segment is likely to benefit from the rising need for healthcare service delivery. Increasing longevity of the aging U.S. population and biopharma drug opportunities have promoted the life science and medical-market fundamentals. This is likely to boost the demand for the company’s office assets. Also, with diversified portfolio of healthcare properties, Ventas is well-poised to capitalize on the expenditure trend of senior citizens on healthcare services. The company is making efforts to bolster its balance-sheet strength and enhance financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past month. Also, Ventas’ senior housing business continues to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. These woes are expected to continue, hindering occupancy and net operating income (NOI) growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.16.

VTR stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

