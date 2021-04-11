Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Down 0.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.50. 38,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 99,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

About Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

